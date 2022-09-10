Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th September 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Houston Dynamo lock horns with Sporting Kansas City in an important clash at the PNC Stadium on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Preview

Sporting Kansas City are currently in 12th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy last week and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Seattle Sounders in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sporting Kansas City have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won 15 out of the 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sporting Kansas City's 13 victories.

Sporting Kansas City have won three consecutive matches against Houston Dynamo - the first three-game winning streak by either team in the history of this fixture.

Sporting Kansas City are unbeaten in three matches on the trot for only the second time this season and have recorded at least one four-game streak in every season since 2000.

Houston Dynamo's defeat against Seattle Sounders last week was their 16th of the season, equalling the team's total number of losses from the entirety of the previous season.

Houston Dynamo registered only four shots against Seattle Sounders last week - only the second time in five MLS seasons that Houston Dynamo have failed to attempt at least five shots in a match.

Sporting Kansas City have scored 14 goals in their last five matches in the MLS - one more goal than the tally the team had managed in the 16 games preceding this run.

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Houston Dynamo have struggled this season and are currently in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The hosts have a poor defensive record and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City have also had their issues this year but have improved in recent weeks. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Sporting Kansas City

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Houston Dynamo vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Kansas City

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sporting Kansas City to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Johnny Russell to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi