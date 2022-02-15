Houston Dynamo vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

The MLS pre-season friendlies continue this week to see the Houston Dynamo play host to Toronto FC at the BBVA Compass Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors head into the game on a three-match winning streak and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they prepare for the regular season.

Houston Dynamo were sent crashing back down to earth in the MLS pre-season as they lost 4-0 at the hands of Austin FC on Sunday.

Before that, they were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.

Houston Dynamo will now look back to winning ways as they gradually draw the curtains on their pre-season.

Meanwhile, Toronto FC continued their blistering run of results as they saw off a dogged Chicago Fireside 1-0 last time out.

They have now won each of their last three games on the spin, scoring five goals and conceding two since a 5-4 defeat against LA Galaxy on January 29.

Toronto FC finished bottom but one in the Eastern Conference last season and will hope their fine pre-season run can serve as a springboard for an improved 2021-22 MLS campaign.

Houston Dynamo vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head

With eight wins from the last 23 meetings between the sides, Houston Dynamo boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture. Toronto FC has picked up five wins in that time, while ten games have ended in draws.

Houston Dynamo Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Toronto FC Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Houston Dynamo vs Toronto FC Team News

Houston Dynamo

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Toronto FC

The visitors will take to the pitch without the services of Ralph Priso and Ayo Akinola, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Ralph Priso, Ayo Akinola

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Clark, Sam Junqua, Ethan Bartlow, Nico Lemoine, Adam Lundqvist; Joe Corona, Derrick Jones, Marcelo Palomino; Sebastián Ferreira, Fafà Picault, Corey Baird

Toronto Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexander Bono; Carlos Salcedo, Eriq Zavaleta, Omar Gonzalez, Auro; Michael Bradley, Noble Okello, Jacob Shaffelburg; Jozy Altidore, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Jesús Jiménez

Houston Dynamo vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC head into the game in fine form and will be looking to close out their pre-season on a high. Houston Dynamo, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from their humbling defeat against Austin FC quickly, and we predict they will frustrate the efforts of the visitors and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Toronto FC

