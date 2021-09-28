Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Vancouver Whitecaps take on Houston Dynamo on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have improved after a poor start to the season. The Whitecaps edged FC Dallas to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will want a similar result from this match.

Houston Dynamo, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Texas outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Minnesota United last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Vancouver Whitecaps have a slight edge over Houston Dynamo and have won eight out of 19 matches played between the two teams. Houston Dynamo have managed seven victories against the Whitecaps and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous match between the two teams took place in July this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams failed to convert their chances on the day and will need to step up this week.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-W-W

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Houston Dynamo have a strong squad

Houston Dynamo

Marko Maric and Tyler Pasher are struggling with their fitness at the moment and are unlikely to feature in this match. Houston Dynamo will need to field their best team in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Marko Maric, Tyler Pasher

Suspended: None

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Jake Nerwinski, Cristian Gutierrez, and Caio Alexandre are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Vancouver Whitecaps are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for this game.

Injured: Cristian Gutierrez, Erik Godoy, Caio Alexandre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Nelson; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Memo Rodriguez, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Corey Baird, Fafa Picault, Ariel Lassiter

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau; Bruno Gaspar, Florian Jungwirth, Jake Nerwinski, Janio Bikel; Leonard Owusu, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Houston Dynamo vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Houston Dynamo have been shockingly poor in the MLS this season and have won only two of their last 20 matches this season. The hosts have struggled this season and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Vancouver Whitecaps, on the other hand, have managed to stage a recovery over the past month and will be confident going into this match. The Whitecaps are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-2 Vancouver Whitecaps

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi