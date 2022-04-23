Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th April, 2022

Inter Miami host Atlanta United at the DRV PNK Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having had contrasting starts to the season.

Inter Miami are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference table, having lost their opening four games of the season. Phil Neville's side have, however, won their last three consecutive games across all competitions and will be looking to take that momentum into the game against Atlanta on Sunday.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are currently 4th in the Eastern Conference table, with a win potentially taking them to 2nd. Gonzalo Pineda's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having only won two of their last five games. They will look to turn things around with a win against Miami on Sunday.

Both sides are looking to win the game and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atlanta have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won two of their last five meetings, with Miami winning only one.

Atlanta came away as 2-1 winners the last time the two sides met back in October 2021. Goals from Luiz Araujo and Josef Martinez were enough to secure the win after Gonzalo Higuain had opened the scoring for Miami on the night.

Miami are 24th in the league for goals per game, having scored only seven goals so far this season. Atlanta are 15th with nine goals from their seven games.

Miami have been the third-worst team defensively, having conceded 15 goals so far. Atlanta have only conceded nine goals.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Prediction

Both sides have been in similar form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Miami will be without Kieran Gibbs, Edison Azcona, Ryan Sailor, Victor Ulloa, Joevin Jones and Ian Fray due to injury. Meanwhile, Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo, Dylan Castanheira, Matheus Rossetto, Osvaldo Alonso and Machop Chol are all unavailable for Atlanta.

We predict a tight game with neither side coming out on top in a draw.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-1 Atlanta United

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Miami have scored seven goals in their last five games across all competitions, while Atlanta have scored 10)

Tip 3 - Leonardo Campana to score (The striker has found the back of the net four times in his last five games)

