Inter Miami vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their seven-game winless run in the MLS, Inter Miami welcome CF Montreal to the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday.

Montreal will be looking to complete a league double over the hosts, having claimed a 1-0 win on home turf four weeks ago.

Inter Miami failed to end their winless run on Monday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Philadelphia Union.

Kacper Przybyłko dashed the hearts of the Inter Miami faithful as he canceled out Robbie Robinson’s opener with five minutes remaining on the clock.

Prior to that, the Herons failed to pick up a point in their last six games, conceding 13 goals and scoring just once.

This series of underwhelming performances has seen Phil Neville’s men drop to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table after picking up nine points from their 13 outings.

Meanwhile, CF Montreal suffered a second straight loss last time out as they were beaten 2-1 by a rampant New England Revolution side.

In-form striker Gustavo Bau scored a brace to put the Revs two goals ahead before Djordje Mihailovic pulled one back in the 79th minute.

Prior to that, Wilfried Nancy’s side fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to New York City FC, which ended their six-game unbeaten streak.

Despite the slight decline, CF Montreal have been impressive so far. They currently sit in the final play-off spot with 22 points, one point behind sixth-placed New York City FC.

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides. CF Montreal have been utterly dominant in this fixture, claiming victories in each of the previous three meetings.

Inter Miami Form Guide: D-L-L-L-L

CF Montreal Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Team News

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones and Ian Fray have been ruled out of the game as they battle knee and ACL injuries respectively. Rodolfo Pizarro has joined the Mexican squad for the ongoing Gold Cup and will not be available for this game.

Injured: Joevin Jones, Ian Fray

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Rodolfo Pizarro

CF Montreal

Similarly, the visitors remain without the services of Clement Diop and Ballou Tabla, who have been sidelined through thigh and groin injuries respectively. There are no suspension concerns for Montreal.

Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette and Romell Quito are all away on international duty for the ongoing Gold Cup.

Injured: Clement Diop, Ballou Tabla

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kamal Miller, Samuel Piette, Romell Quito

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Shawcross, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Robbie Robinson, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-5-2): James Pantemis; Rudy Camacho, Joel Waterman, Zorhan Bassong; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Mustafa Kizza, Ahmed Hamdi, Victor Wanyama, Djordje Mihailovic; Bjorn Johnsen, Mason Toye

Inter Miami vs CF Montreal Prediction

Inter Miami’s horrid run of results continued last time out after seeing their winless run stretch to seven games with a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union. While Montreal have failed to pick up a point in their last two outings, we predict they will claim the win on Sunday as they have been impressive for most of the campaign.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 CF Montreal

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Shardul Sant