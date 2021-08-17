Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches as Inter Miami take on Chicago Fire in an important clash on Wednesday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this week.

Chicago Fire have not been at their best this year and are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment. The Chicago outfit edged Columbus Crew to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

Inter Miami have also endured several problems this year and are in 12th place in the league table. Phil Neville's charges need to turn their campaign around and will want to prove their mettle in this fixture.

Up Next 🗞️⚽ @ipfoneusa

See what #InterMiamiCF has this week including two matches at #DRVPNKStadium. — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 16, 2021

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire have an impressive record against Inter Miami and have won the only game played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated Chicago Fire and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Chicago Fire. Inter Miami missed a few chances on the day and will need to be more clinical on Thursday.

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-W-D

Chicago Fire form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-D-L

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Team News

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Chicago Fire this weekend. Robbie Robinson is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Joevin Jones

Doubtful: Robbie Robinson

Suspended: None

Chicago Fire need to win this game

Chicago Fire

Kenneth Kronholm and Miguel Angel Navarro are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Francisco Calvo is back from the Gold Cup and is available for selection.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Miguel Angel Navarro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Kieran Gibbs, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

A ✶ CREST ✶ FOR ✶ ALL ✶ CHICAGO



Inspired by the collective voice of our fans and supporters. pic.twitter.com/xHxvhGkGZS — Chicago Fire FC (@ChicagoFire) June 18, 2021

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth; Wyatt Omsberg, Francisco Calvo, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Jonathan Bornstein, Fabian Herbers, Luka Stojanovic, Gaston Gimenez; Chinonso Offor, Robert Beric

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a dismal MLS campaign so far and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Chicago Fire have also struggled to cope with their opponents this year and cannot afford another debacle this week. Both teams are on an even footing and are likely to play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Chicago Fire

Also Read: Ranking the 5 greatest managers in Premier League history

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi