Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Columbus Crew lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Tuesday.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Preview

Inter Miami are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Herons suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Chicago Fire in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against CF Montreal last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Columbus Crew have a good record against Inter Miami and have won two out of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Miami's one victory.

The home side has won all the three matches played between the two teams, with Inter Miami winning their first game against Columbus Crew by a 1-0 margin last September.

Inter Miami have suffered three consecutive defeats on the road - since May this year, only Atlanta United have a worse away record than Inter Miami in the MLS.

Columbus Crew's draw against CF Montreal extended the team's unbeaten run to eight matches - only one less than the club record of nine matches.

Gonzalo Higuain has found the back of the net in eight different matches in the MLS this season, but Inter Miami have managed to win only one of these games.

Lucas Zelarayan is only one goal away from becoming the first Columbus Crew player to register 10 goals and 10 assists in a single calendar year since Ethan Finlay in 2015.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Inter Miami have impressive players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential in the MLS. Gonzalo Higuain has shown steady improvement since the start of the season and will be intent on making his mark in this fixture.

Columbus Crew have managed to hit a purple patch over the past month and will look to cement their place in the top seven. The Crew are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Columbus Crew

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Columbus Crew

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Columbus Crew to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Zelarayan to score - Yes

