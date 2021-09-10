Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Miami lock horns with Columbus Crew on Saturday. Both sides have been inconsistent this year and will need to step up this weekend.

Columbus Crew are in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Crew suffered a 3-2 defeat against Orlando City last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are currently in 10th place in the league table and have struggled this season. The home side edged FC Cincinnati to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have never played a fixture against Columbus Crew and will need to step up this weekend. Both teams have chinks in their armour at the moment and will need to address their issues on Friday.

Inter Miami have stepped up in recent weeks and are in good form going into this game. Columbus Crew have also shown flashes of brilliance and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-W-W-L

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-L-L-L

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Team News

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones and Ryan Shawcross are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Columbus Crew this weekend. Kieran Gibbs and Federico Higuain have also picked up knocks and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Joevin Jones, Ryan Shawcross, Kieran Gibbs, Federico Higuain

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew need to win this game

Columbus Crew

Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, and Gyasi Zardes are injured and will not be able to feature against Orlando City. Josh Williams and Marlon Hairston are also struggling with their fitness and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Marlon Hairston, Josh Williams, Gyasi Zardes, Perry Kitchen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Brek Shea, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam;Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

An immersive experience in a state-of-the-art home.



𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐮𝐬.#Crew96 — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) September 3, 2021

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Vito Wormgoor, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful; Lucas Zelarayan, Darlington Nagbe; Alexandru Matan, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos; Bradley Wright-Phillips

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a dismal MLS campaign so far and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Columbus Crew have lost seven of their last eight matches and have also struggled to hit their peak this season. Both teams have problems to solve this weekend and are likely to play out a draw on Saturday.

Also Read

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-1 Columbus Crew

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi