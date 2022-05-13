Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15 May, 2022

Inter Miami host DC United at the DRV PNK Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having similar starts to the season.

Inter Miami are currently 13th in the Eastern Conference, tied bottom with the Chicago Fire. Phil Neville's side have been in decent form of late, having won three of their last five games. They will look to continue their form with a win against DC United on Sunday.

DC United are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, two points above their opponents. Chad Ashton's side will be going into the game off the back of 3-0 loss against the New York Red Bulls last time out. They will hope to bounce back with a win against Inter Miami on Sunday.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF

Read what Coach Phil Neville and Jones had to say ahead of Saturday's home match vs DC United:

intermiamicf.co/jrmmsky Heron Talk 🗣️ @GallagherGlobal Read what Coach Phil Neville and Jones had to say ahead of Saturday's home match vs DC United: Heron Talk 🗣️ @GallagherGlobal Read what Coach Phil Neville and Jones had to say ahead of Saturday's home match vs DC United:intermiamicf.co/jrmmsky

Both sides have been in similar form of late and that should make for an entertaining contest.

Inter Miami vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

DC United have dominated the head-to-head record between the two sides having won all of their last three meetings against Inter Miami.

DC United came away 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in June 2021. Ola Kamara's penalty was enought to secure the points on the night.

Inter Miami have the third-worst defense in the league, having conceded 19 goals in their 10 games so far this season.

Inter Miami also have the second-worst attack in the league, having only scored nine goals this campaign.

Inter Miami vs DC United Prediction

Both sides have had similar seasons so far and that should come to the fore during the game on Sunday.

Aime Mabika, Brek Shea and Ian Fray will all miss the game for Inter Miami. Meanwhile, Nigel Robertha, Andy Najar, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Moses Nyeman and Adrien Perez are all unavailable for DC United.

We predict a tight game, with DC United coming away with the win.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 DC United

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Inter Miami vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: DC United Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Inter Miami have scored one of the worst defenses in the league. Meanwhile, DC United have conceded six goals in their last three games)

Tip 3 - Leonardo Campana to score/assist (The forward has five goals and one assist in 10 games so far this season)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan