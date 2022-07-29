Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July | MLS 2022

Inter Miami are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they lock horns with FC Cincinnati at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Preview

FC Cincinnati are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Nashville SC last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations this year. The Herons suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of New York City FC in their previous game and will want to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have an excellent record against FC Cincinnati and have won four out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's one victory.

FC Cincinnati made history against Inter Miami earlier this year and won their first-ever match against the Herons by a 3-1 margin in the reverse fixture in March.

Inter Miami were winless in their first three home games of the season but have managed to win six of their last eight MLS games at the DRV PNK Stadium.

After a run of only one draw in 30 league games, FC Cincinnati have shared the spoil in six of their last eight matches in the competition.

In the last 10 MLS matches at the DRV PNK Stadium, Inter Miami have kept only one clean sheet and have failed to find the back of the net on only one occasion.

FC Cincinnati's Brandon Vazquez scored his sixth header of the season against Nashville SC last week - two more than any other player in the competition.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

FC Cincinnati have managed to rejuvenate their campaign but have a long way ahead of them this season. The away side has improved some aspects of its play and will need to prove its mettle this weekend.

FC Cincinnati @fccincinnati Creating space and creating problems for defenders.



Asst. Coach Dom Kinnear breaks down Saturday's draw against Nashville. Creating space and creating problems for defenders.Asst. Coach Dom Kinnear breaks down Saturday's draw against Nashville. https://t.co/fVgwuyLkYP

Inter Miami are on a poor run of form at the moment but have been impressive in their own backyard. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 FC Cincinnati

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Brandon Vazquez to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far