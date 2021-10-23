Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Miami lock horns with FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Cincinnati are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Western Conference standings and have endured a dismal season. The away side suffered a 4-3 defeat against Chicago Fire last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this year. The hosts eased past Toronto FC by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have a flawless record against FC Cincinnati and have won all three matches that have been played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never defeated Inter Miami in an official fixture and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Inter Miami. FC Cincinnati were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-L-L-L

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Inter Miami have a point to prove

Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross and Joevin Jones are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Leandro Pirez is serving a suspension and will not be included in the squad.

Injured: Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: Kieran Gibbs, Nicolas Figal, Victor Ulloa

Suspended: Leandro Pirez

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Yuya Kubo and Gustavo Vallecilla are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Doubtful: Yuya Kubo, Gustavo Vallecilla

Suspended: Geoff Cameron

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nick Marsman; Christian Makoun, Gregore, Kelvin Leerdam; Jay Chapman, Blaise Matuidi, Julian Carranza, Lewis Morgan; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Gonzalo Higuain

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Zico Bailey, Edgar Castillo, Nick Hagglund, Ronald Matarrita; Haris Medunjanin, Allan Cruz, Isaac Atanga, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Inter Miami overcame their slump with an impressive performance against Toronto FC and will want a similar result from this match. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi are seasoned professionals and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

FC Cincinnati have endured a dismal season so far and are winless in their last eight games. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-0 FC Cincinnati

