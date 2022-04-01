Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips - 3rd April 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Inter Miami play host to Houston Dynamo at the DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game on a three-match losing streak and will look to end this dry spell and pick up their first win of the season.

Miami were condemned to a third defeat on the spin as they were beaten 3-1 away at FC Cincinnati. They have now failed to taste victory this season, picking up just one point from 12 available.

Miami are currently rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, only below CF Montreal on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Houston were denied their second successive win when they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against Colorado Rapids. They head into Sunday’s game with just one win from their opening four games, losing one and claiming two draws.

With five points from four games, Houston are tenth in the Western Conference standings.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two teams; Miami claimed a 1-0 victory in their first meeting in October 2020.

Houston head into the weekend winless in their last 26 away games, losing 17 and drawing nine, since September 2020.

Miami are yet to taste victory this season, claiming one draw and losing their last three games.

This poor run has been owing to their struggles at both ends of the pitch; they boast the Eastern Conference’s poorest attacking record with just two goals scored.

At the defensive end of the pitch, Miami have shipped ten goals already, with only Montreal (11) conceding more.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

While Miami will seek their first win of the season, Houston will be desperate to end their woeful away run. However, the spoils could be shared on the night.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-1 Houston Dynamo.

Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (Two of the three meetings between the two teams last season saw four or more goals scored).

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Miami are without a clean sheet this season and boast the second-poorest defensive record in the East).

