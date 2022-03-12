Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 12th March 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Los Angeles FC lock horns with Phil Neville's Inter Miami side at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Preview

Los Angeles FC are currently in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Portland Timbers last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The hosts suffered a shock 5-1 defeat against Austin FC in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this weekend.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The only meeting between the two teams took place last year and produced a narrow 1-0 victory for Los Angeles FC.

Inter Miami have never defeated Los Angeles FC in an official fixture and will look to create history this weekend.

Inter Miami's 5-1 defeat against Austin FC represented the fifth time Phil Neville's side has lost by a margin of at least four goals in the MLS - only FC Cincinnati have a worse record.

Los Angeles FC have lost a game in their first three weeks of their MLS campaign on only one occasion in the past, when they suffered a defeat against Los Angeles Galaxy in 2018.

Los Angeles FC's match against Portland Timbers represented the 11th time the team has registered 25 or more shots in an MLS game since 2018.

Gonzalo Higuain has created a league-high 11 chances for Inter Miami so far this season and has been in impressive form.

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Inter Miami have failed to justify their potential over the past two years and have struggled to hit their peak. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and DeAndre Yedlin have plenty of experience and will look to make their impact this weekend.

Los Angeles FC have shown improvement over the past year and will want to prove their mettle this season. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-3 Los Angeles FC

Inter Miami vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles FC

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Carlos Vela to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Los Angeles FC to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi