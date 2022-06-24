Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Prediction and Betting Tips - 25th June 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Minnesota United take on Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Preview

Minnesota United are currently in 11th place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution last week and will need to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Inter Miami are in 10th place in the Easter Conference league table at the moment and have also encountered their fair share of problems this year. The Herons suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atlanta United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter Miami have never played against Minnesota United in the MLS. Both teams will need to adapt to a new opponent this weekend.

Minnesota United's only away game in Florida came against Orlando City in 2018 and ended in a 2-1 victory for the Western Conference outfit.

Inter Miami have won four of their last five home games in the MLS and have registered only one longer winning streak in the competition in the past.

Minnesota United are in the midst of a slump in the MLS and have suffered defeat in seven of their last 11 matches in the competition.

Jean Mota received Inter Miami's fourth red card of the season against Atlanta United last week - the joint-most by any single team in the MLS this year.

Minnesota United have scored eight of their 16 goals, including each of the last three, on set-pieces this season - only Vancouver Whitecaps have displayed a heavier reliance on set-pieces.

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Prediction

Inter Miami have shown flashes of improvement over the past month but are yet to justify their potential in the MLS. The likes of DeAndre Yedlin and Gonzalo Higuain are seasoned campaigners and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Minnesota United have struggled so far this season and will need to make amends in this fixture. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Minnesota United

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Leonardo Campana to score - Yes

