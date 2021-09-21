Inter Miami vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Both Inter Miami and Nashville SC will be looking to bounce back from defeats in their latest outings as they clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

Phil Neville's Inter Miami had a six-game unbeaten streak snapped last weekend as they fell to a 4-0 defeat against New York City Red Bulls. After starting the season off on a poor note and winning just two of their first twelve, Neville has overseen an upturn in form for his side.

Inter Miami had won three matches on the trot in the build-up to the game against the Red Bulls. They could have moved into a playoff spot with a win against them but all hope went out the window as they were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute.

Jorge Figal was shown a second yellow after Inter Miami had already gone 2-0 down and there was no coming back for them from that point. Three points separate them from Philadelphia Union, who occupy the last playoff spot of the Eastern Conference with 35 points in 24 matches.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF Phil Neville addressed the media post match vs the NY Red Bulls. Phil Neville addressed the media post match vs the NY Red Bulls. https://t.co/nNqg0nszec

Inter Miami will be going up against Nashville, one of the best sides in the MLS this season. Gary Smith has truly transformed his side and they're well on course for their best finish in a regular MLS season. Nashville SC have the best defensive record in the Eastern Conference, having conceded just 23 goals in 24 matches.

However, their latest outing ended in defeat as they fell 2-1 to Toronto FC. But Nashville can go one step closer to confirming a berth in the playoffs with a win against Inter Miami on Wednesday.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

In five meetings between the two sides, Inter Miami have won once while Nashville have won twice. Two games have ended as draws. The last time the two sides clashed was in August and Inter Miami won the game 2-1.

Inter Miami form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Nashville SC form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Team News

Inter Miami

Inter Miami have a long list of injuries and it's something that has stopped them from truly realizing their potential this season. Ryan Shawcross and Kieran Gibbs are out injured until October. Ian Fray, Ventura Alvarado and Joevin Jones are all sidelined as well.

Jorge Figal is suspended for the game after being sent off against New York Red Bulls.

Injuries: Ryan Shawcross, Kieran Gibbs, Ian Fray, Ventura Alvarado, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: Jorge Figal

Nashville SC

Winger Handwalla Bwana has been absent since mid-June and will miss out here too. Nashville SC have no other injury concerns.

Injuries: Handwalla Bwana

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Nick Marsman; Leandro Pirez, Kelvin Leerdam, Christian Makoun; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Brek Shea; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson; Gonzalo Higuain

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis (GK); David Romney, Eric Miller, Walker Zimmerman; Daniel Lovitz, Brian Anunga, Anibal Godoy, Hany Mukhtar, Taylor Washington; Daniel Rios, C.J. Sapong

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Prediction

Also Read

Nashville SC have struggled a bit on the road. They will want to bounce back from their defeat but Inter Miami have been in good form too. There's every chance that this game could end in a draw.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-1 Nashville SC

Edited by Shambhu Ajith