Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips - 9th April 2022

Seeking to end their four-game losing streak and pick up their first MLS win of the season, Inter Miami will host New England Revolution at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Like the hosts, the Revs have lost their last four games across competitions as they look to end their dry spell.

Miami were left empty-handed in the MLS once again as they fell to a 3-1 home defeat against Houston Dynamo in their last outing.

The Herons have now lost their last four games, while managing just one point from their opening five.

The poor start to their season sees Miami rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Meanwhile, New England are 12th in the standings after picking up four points from five games.

Like Miami, the Revs suffered their fourth consecutive defeat when they were beaten 1-0 by New York Red Bull.

New England have now failed to taste victory in theie last six away games across competitions, dating back to October’s 3-2 win at DC United.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Miami and New England. The spoils have been split right down the middle, with both teams picking up a win apiece.

Miami are without a win this season, managing one draw and losing four of their opening five games.

The Herons have managed just one win from their last eight MLS games; the win came in November when they saw off Saturday’s visitors 1-0 away from home.

New England are on a four game losing streak across competitions, conceding ten goals and scoring three in this period.

With three of these defeats coming in the MLS, the Revs have now lost three straight games in a regular season for the first time under manager Bruce Arena.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction

Miami and New England head into this game in dire form and will seek to pick up a morale-boosting result.

The Herons have struggled to get going in attack, scoring just three goals. New England could outscore them and claim maximum points.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 New England Revolution.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New England Revolution.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Both teams have managed just one clean sheet this season).

Tip 3: Gonzalo Higuain to score or assist - Yes (Higuain has been involved in all three Miami goals this season).

