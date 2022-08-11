Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2022

New York City FC are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Phil Neville's Inter Miami side in an important clash at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Preview

Inter Miami are currently in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this year. The Herons played out a 2-2 draw against CF Montreal in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The away side suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New York City FC have a flawless record against Inter Miami and have won all the five MLS step games that have been played between the two teams so far.

The only team to win their first six matches against a single opponent in MLS was New York City FC against FC Cincinnati from 2019 and 2021.

Inter Miami have suffered defeat in only one of their last nine matches at the DRV PNK Stadium and have scored a total of 21 goals in these games.

New York City FC's 3-2 defeat at the hands of Columbus Crew was only their second defeat in their last 18 matches in the MLS since April this year.

Inter Miami forward Alejandro Pozuelo has bagged seven goals and four assists against New York City FC in the MLS and has an excellent record against the away side.

New York City FC scored in the fourth minute against Columbus Crew - the 13th time this season where they have opened the scoring but only the second time they have lost after taking a 1-0 lead.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction

New York City FC have been impressive so far this season and will want to put their defeat last week behind them. The away side has impressive players in its ranks and will need to be at its best in this match.

Inter Miami have an experienced squad at their disposal and will look to secure their first-ever victory against the hosts. New York City FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 New York City FC

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - New York City FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: New York City FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Valentin Castellanos to score - Yes

