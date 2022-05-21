Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips - 22nd May 2022

Inter Miami will host New York Red Bulls at the DRV PNK Stadium in MLS on Sunday as both teams look to arrest their downward spiral and return to winning ways.

The Herons are winless in their last four games, losing and drawing twice apiece, to slump to 12th position in the Eastern Conference standings with as many points.

The Red Bulls have drawn their last three games but have produced a better run overall than Miami, losing just twice and sitting just one point behind leaders Philadelphia in fifth.

However, they are unbeaten in their last seven games on the road, a run that started with a 1-1 draw with Nashville in November.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

New York have won three of their previous four clashes with Miami, losing just once

The Red Bulls have won their last two meetings with Miami without conceding a goal, scoring five.

They've also scored the most goals in the Eastern Conference (20) after only New York City FC and Montreal (23 each).

New York have conceded only 12 goals in the season thus far - the fewest after only Philadelphia (9) and New York City FC (10).

Miami, meanwhile, have scored only 11 goals so far - the fewest after only Charlotte (10).

After a draw in their last two games, Miami could record three consecutive stalemates for the first time in their history.

The Red Bulls are winless in their last three games and could go four in a row for the first time since a run of seven between July and August last year.

Inter Miami have failed to score in three of their last four league games.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Inter Miami have been genuinely poor so far this campaign except for a brief purple patch last month.

The Red Bulls have been winless in their last few games but boast a better team in terms of quality.

They've been terrific at both ends of the pitch and should come away with all three points without much hassle.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 New York Red Bulls.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: New York Red Bulls.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes.

