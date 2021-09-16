Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this week as New York Red Bulls take on Inter Miami on Friday. Both teams have struggled this season and have a point to prove in this match.

Inter Miami are in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have recovered after a slow start to their campaign. The home side edged Toronto FC to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

New York Red Bulls, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table and will need to turn their season around. The Red Bulls suffered a 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

Inter Miami and New York Red Bulls are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami. New York Red Bulls were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this week.

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-W

New York Red Bulls form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-L-W-L

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Team News

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Kieran Gibbs and Ryan Shawcross are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against FC Cincinnati this weekend. Joevin Jones is also struggling with his fitness and might not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Shawcross

Doubtful: Joevin Jones

Unavailable: None

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long and Cristian Casseres Junior are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Aaron Long, Cristian Casseres Junior

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Brek Shea, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; Andrew Gutman, Thomas Edwards, Sean Nealis, Andres Reyes; John Tolkin, Sean Davis; Wikelman Carmona, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Inter Miami have made progress in recent weeks and have lost only one of their last eight MLS games. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi can make an impact on their day and will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

New York Red Bulls have flattered to deceive this season and have several issues to solve in the coming weeks. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-0 New York Red Bulls

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi