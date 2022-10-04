Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2022 

Inter Miami will square off against city rivals Orlando City in the Eastern Conference of the MLS on Wednesday (October 5).

The hosts will look to make it four straight victories following their 1-0 win at Toronto FC over the weekend. Gonzalo Higuain scored for the fourth successive game to take his tally for the season to 14 goals and help his team claim all three points.

Orlando, meanwhile, fell to a 2-1 defeat at New York City FC. The visitors took the lead through Facundo Torres in the 47th minute, but Talles Magno scored and provided an assist to complete a comeback victory for Orlando.

The results mean only goal difference separates the two teams in the standings. Orlando and Miami have garnered 45 points from 32 games to sit in sixth and seventh spots in the standings respectively.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the tenth meeting between the two teams. Orlando were victorious in five previous games, while Miami have two wins.

Their most recent meeting came in July, where Orlando claimed a 1-0 home win.

The first five head-to-head games saw both teams score and more than three goals recorded. The next four games have produced two goals or fewer.

Miami's last nine fhome games have produced three goals or more.

Both teams have scored in six of Miami's last seven games on the road.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Prediction

Miami enter the game as one of the in-form teams in the conference and will look to win four games on the bounce for the first time this season.

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF



Vamos, Higuaín! A special way to find out you made the @MLS Team of the week🫶Vamos, Higuaín! A special way to find out you made the @MLS Team of the week🫶Vamos, Higuaín! 👏

The hosts will be led by the red-hot Gonzalo Higuain, who has rediscovered his scoring boots recently. In their path lies an Orlando teamsmarting from losing three of their last four games after winning four on the spin.

The visitors will take solace in their superior head-to-head record against Miami and will fancy their chances of leaving with all three points. A playoff place and city bragging rights are on the line, so the spoils could be shared in a thrilling draw.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Orlando City

Inter Miami vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Gonzalo Higuain to score at any time

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals in each half

