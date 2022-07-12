Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | MLS 2022

Inter Miami are back in action with another MLS fixture this week as they take on Philadelphia Union at DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Philadelphia Union are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed DC United by a 7-0 margin last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent this year. The Herons suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of Orlando City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Philadelphia Union have a slight edge over Inter Miami and have won three of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Herons' one victory.

Philadelphia Union ended a 180-minute long goal drought last week with a stunning seven-goal performance against a hapless DC United outfit.

Inter Miami seem to have turned a corner at the DRV PNK Stadium and are unbeaten in their last three matches at home in the MLS.

Inter Miami have failed to find the back of the net in two of their last home games in the MLS so far this season.

Leonardo Campana has been Inter Miami's most clinical player in the competition so far and has scored eight goals for the Herons in the MLS.

Inter Miami have been plagued by defensive problems in recent weeks and have conceded at least one goal in each of their last six MLS games.

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union were exceptional against DC United last week and can be virtually unstoppable on their day. The away side has excellent players in its ranks and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Inter Miami are yet to hit their stride in the MLS and will need to work hard to move up the league table. Philadelphia Union are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Philadelphia Union to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

