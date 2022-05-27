Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th May 2022

Seeking to snap their two-game losing streak in the MLS, Portland Timbers will visit the DRV PNK Stadium to take on Inter Miami on Sunday.

The hosts, meanwhile, head into the game after crashing out of the US Open Cup and will look to quickly move on from that setback.

Miami were knocked out of the US Open Cup on Thursday by Orlando City SC on penalties.

This followed a 2-0 victory over New York Red Bulls on May 22, which saw their four-game winless run in the MLS come to an end. With 15 points from 13 games, Miami are tenth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with New England Revolution.

Portland, meanwhile, were left empty-handed for the second consecutive game, as they lost 2-0 to Philadelphia Union in their last outing.

The Timbers head into Sunday on a run of just one win from their last eight games across competitions, losing four and picking up three draws. Portland are tenth in the Western Conference standings, picking up 15 points from 14 games.

Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Portland picking up a 1-0 victory in their first clash in November 2021.

IMiami head into the weekend unbeaten in their last five home games, picking up four wins and one draw.

Portland are without a win in their last four away games in the MLS, claiming two points from a possible 12.

Miami have struggled to get going at the defensive end, conceding 21 goals.

Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers Prediction

Miami will be more than happy to return to home turf, where they are unbeaten in their last five outings. Meanwhile, the visitors have failed to win their last four away games in the league. So the Herons should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-0 Portland Timbers.

Inter Miami vs Portland Timbers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Miami.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Miami have kept a clean sheet in their last two outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Miami’s last seven outings).

