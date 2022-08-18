Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2022

Inter Miami will host Toronto FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday as they seek consecutive victories in the MLS for the first time since April.

The visitors will head into the weekend looking to get one over the Herons, having lost their last three meetings since November 2020.

Inter edged closer to the playoffs qualification places with a slender 3-2 win over New York City FC on Sunday.

The Herons are now unbeaten in their last four games, picking up two wins and two draws. With 33 points from 25 games, Inter are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings, level on points with Orlando City in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Toronto were denied a third straight home victory, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by New England Revolution.

Before that, the Reds were beaten on penalties by Vancouver Whitecaps in the Canadian Cup final on July 27 before picking up a draw and two wins from their subsequent three MLS games.

With 30 points from 26 games, Toronto are 11th in the East, level on points with 12th-placed Chicago Fire.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams, with Inter picking up three wins in their four previous clashes.

Toronto have managed one win in this period, which came in November 2020, when they saw off the Herons 2-1 on home turf.

Inter head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four games, picking up eight points from a possible 12.

Like their hosts, Toronto are also unbeaten in four outings, picking up two wins and as many draws since their Canadian Cup final defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Reds head into the weekend on a run of just one win from their 12 away games in the MLS this season, losing seven and drawing four.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Prediction

Inter are favourites to come victorious this weekend against a Toronto team that have struggled for results on the road this season. The Herons have won the last three meetings between the two teams and should get the better of their opponents once again, especially at home.

Prediction: Inter Miami 3-1 Toronto FC

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter Miami

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Inter have failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 of their last 14 games.)

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in three of the four meetings between the two teams.)

