Inter Miami vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Inter Miami take on Toronto FC on Wednesday. Both teams have failed to meet expectations this season and will want to win this game.

Toronto FC are in 13th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this season. The Canadian outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atlanta United and will need to bounce back in this match.

Inter Miami have also been well below their best this season and are in 11th place in the league table at the moment. The hosts suffered a 4-0 defeat against Columbus Crew in their previous game and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Inter Miami have a good record against Toronto FC and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. Toronto FC have managed one victory against Inter Miami and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-0 victory for Inter Miami. Toronto FC squandered several chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-D-W

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Team News

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross, Victor Ulloa, and Joevin Jones are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Toronto FC this week. Christian Makoun has returned from international duty and will be available for selection.

Injured: Ryan Shawcross, Victor Ulloa, Ian Fray, Ventura Alvarado, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Toronto FC have a depleted squad

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola, Eriq Zavaleta, Jozy Altidore, and Tsubasa Endoh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Auro was sent off against Atlanta United over the weekend and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Eriq Zavaleta, Jozy Altidore, Tsubasa Endoh, Ralph Priso-Mbongue, Dom Dwyer, Chris Mavinga

Doubtful: Alejandro Pozuelo

Suspended: Auro

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (3-5-2): Nick Marsman; Leandro Pirez, Aime Mabika, Christian Makoun; Brek Shea, Blaise Matuidi, Gregore, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan; Robbie Robinson, Gonzalo Higuain

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Richie Laryea, Omar Gonzalez, Kemar Lawrence, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Yeferson Soteldo; Patrick Mullins

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a shocking slump over the past month and have conceded 16 goals in their last six games. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi can make an impact on their day and will have to bring their experience to the fore this Wednesday.

Toronto FC have staged a recovery over the past month but did suffer a defeat over the weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Toronto FC

