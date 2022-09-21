Japan vs USA prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendly 2022 

Japan will face the USA at the Merkur Spielarena on Friday in a friendly clash between the two nations.

The Samurai Blue enjoyed a solid World Cup qualifying campaign, shaking off their slow start to pick up six wins in their final seven games. They finished second in the group with 22 points from 10 games, just one point behind group leaders Saudi Arabia.

Japan are set to make their seventh straight World Cup appearance this year and will continue their preparations for the competition this weekend.

The USA had mixed results in their quest for World Cup football but ultimately got the job done. They picked up 25 points from 14 games, edging Costa Rica to the final automatic qualification spot due to a better goal difference.

The Americans will make their World Cup return in Qatar after missing out on the previous edition. They are set to face Saudi Arabia after their weekend game as they gear up for the tournament in November.

Japan vs USA Head-to-Head

There have been just two games between Japan and the USA, with the two nations picking up one win apiece. They last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2006, with the Stars and Stripes winning 3-2.

Japan Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-L-W

USA Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-D-W-L

Japan vs USA Team News

Japan

Grasshopper Zurich's Ayumu Seko is the only uncapped player in the squad while Vissel Kobe's Yuya Osako and AZ Alkmaar's Yukinari Sugawara have been excluded from the side due to injuries.

Injured: Yuya Osaka, Yukinari Sugawara

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

USA

The Americans have a couple of notable absentees in their camp, including Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Zack Steffen and Miles Robinson, with the five men currently out with injuries.

Injured: Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Zack Steffen, Miles Robinson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Japan vs USA Predicted XI

Japan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Eiji Kawashima; Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Ito, Miki Yamane; Wataru Endo; Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Ao Tanaka, Kaoru Mitoma; Kyogo Furuhashi

USA Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matt Turner; Sam Vines, Aaron Long, Walker Zimmerman, Reggie Cannon; Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie; Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Paul Arriola; Ricardo Pepi

Japan vs USA Prediction

Japan are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just two of their last 14 games across all competitions. The weekend clash will mark just their second game on foreign soil this year and they will be looking to make the most of it.

The USA are undefeated in their last four matches and have also lost two of their last 14 matches. Both sides have enough quality to cancel out the other and could share the spoils on Friday.

Prediction: Japan 1-1 USA

