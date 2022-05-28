LA Galaxy vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips - 29th May 2022

Austin FC will look to return to the top of the Western Conference standings when they visit the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium to face LA Galaxy on Sunday.

Austin booked their place in the US Open Cup quarterfinals last time out and will look to build on that performance. They lost their lead at the top of the conference table after being held to a 2-2 draw by nine-man Orlando City SC last time out.

That followed a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC on May 19, which saw their two-game losing streak come to an end. With 24 points from 13 games, Austin are second in the standings, two points off first-placed Los Angeles FC.

Galaxy, meanwhile, cruised to a comfortable 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC in the US Open Cup Round of 16 on Thursday.

They now head to the MLS, where they have struggled for form, picking up one draw and losing two of their last three outings. Galaxy are fifth in the Western Conference standings, picking up 20 points from 13 games.

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Galaxy hold a superior record from their previous three games, claiming two wins.

Austin have picked up one win in this period, which came in September 2021, when they cruised to a comfortable 2-0 victory on home turf.

Austin have won all but one of their last four away games in the league, with a 2-1 loss at Real Salt Lake on May 15 being the exception.

Galaxy are winless in their last three outings, picking up one point from a possible nine.

Austin boast the Western Conference’s best attacking record, scoring 27 goals in 13 outings so far.

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC Prediction

Galaxy and Austin have enjoyed solid starts to the season and find themselves in the upper echelons of the conference standings. Both teams could cancel out each other and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-1 Austin FC.

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

LA Galaxy vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last four outings).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Galaxy’s last five games).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav