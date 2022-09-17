LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2022

LA Galaxy will play host to Colorado Rapids at the Dignity Health Sports Park in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Sunday.

LA Galaxy finished 15th last season. They find themselves in the same spot this campaign with four matchdays to go. Galaxy are three points from qualifying for the first round of the playoffs, which they failed to reach last term. They're coming off a 3-0 defeat at Vancouver on Wednesday.

The hosts won their last league title in 2014, and their wait for the next one looks set to continue. Meanwhile, Galaxy manager Greg Vanney will count on his prolific scorers to do the job against Colorado.

The Rapids are coming off consecutive straight wins, but have had an underwhelming campaign. After finishing first in the Western Conference and second overall last season, they are languishing in 19th a year later.

Colorado manager Robin Fraser doesn’t believe their season is quite over, as they are four points from qualifying for the playoffs. They're within striking distance of doing so, but the team will miss a few key players due to injury.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galaxy have won the league title five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), while the Rapids have done it once (2010).

In their last five clashes, the Rapids have found the back of the net nine times, while Galaxy have scored four.

In their last five visits to the Dignity Health Sports Park, Colorado have won four times, while one game ended in a draw.

Colorado have played against Galaxy 79 times, winning 30, losing 37 and drawing 12.

Colorado have won three of their last five games, with two ending in stalemates.

Form Guide: Galaxy – L-D-D-D-W; Colorado – W-W-D-L-L.

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

With one game in hand, Galaxy will hope to win their remaining home games to expect qualification for the playoffs.

Colorado boast top scorers like 14-goal Diego Rubio and Darren Yapi who are capable of making a difference against Galaxy.

Galaxy are expected to win this one, though, as they look more determined and also have home advantage.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 Colorado Rapids

LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: LA Galaxy to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Colorado Rapids to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far