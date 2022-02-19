LA Galaxy vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

As the MLS pre-season draws to a close, LA Galaxy host DC United at the Dignity Health Tennis Center on Saturday.
La Galaxy have played five games in the pre-season so far, winning three of them and losing one, while one game has ended in a draw. They lost 4-2 to the Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous outing on Tuesday.
DC United have endured a decent outing in pre-season, drawing two and recording one win so far. In their previous outing, they secured a win over LA Galaxy's city rivals Los Angeles FC.
The hosts begin their MLS 2022 regular season with a home game against reigning champions New York City FC. DC United get their season underway with a home game against Charlotte, the 28th expansion side in the MLS.
LA Galaxy vs DC United Head-to-Head
Of the 49 times the two sides have squared off across all competitions, the hosts have enjoyed a 21-17 lead in wins while 11 games have ended in draws.
They last met in the 2019 MLS regular season at Audi Field, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for the then hosts.
LA Galaxy form guide (MLS Pre-season): L-W-D-W-W
DC United form guide (MLS Pre-season): W-D-D
LA Galaxy vs DC United Team News
LA Galaxy
A 34-man squad was announced for the pre-season by coach Greg Vanney, including academy players and La Galaxy II players. There are no reported injuries for the hosts here, while suspensions do not apply to pre-season games.
New signing Douglas Costa still awaits clearance on his paperwork and might not feature here.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Douglas Costa
Suspended: None
DC United
The visiting side have reported no injuries ahead of their final game of the season.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
LA Galaxy vs DC United Predicted XI
LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jonathan Bond (GK); Kelvin Leerdam, Séga Coulibaly, Nick Depuy, Raheem Edwards; Mark Delgado, Ryan Raveloson, Efrain Alvarez, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernandez
DC United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Bill Hamid (GK); Brad Smith, Steve Birnbaum, Brendan Hines-Ike, Andy Najar, Julian Gressel; Sofiane Djeffal, Moses Nyeman, Russell Canouse; Adrien Perez, Edison Flores
LA Galaxy vs DC United Prediction
The final pre-season game for these two rivals is expected to be a low-intensity affair as both teams will be hoping to avoid injuries. Nonetheless, LA Galaxy's home advantage should be enough to secure a win here.
Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 DC United