LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Two Eastern Conference teams in the MLS go toe-to-toe on Wednesday as LA Galaxy take on FC Dallas at the Dignity Health Tennis Center Stadium.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-0 defeat against Sporting Kansas City, while the visitors played out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Vancouver Whitecaps.

LA Galaxy failed in their bid to make it three straight wins last time out as they were beaten 2-0 by Sporting Kansas City.

After a goalless first half, Sporting Kansas City upped the ante and scored two second-half goals through Johnny Russell and Khiry Shelton.

Greg Vanney's men have been in inconsistent form in recent weeks, picking up three wins and losing three games in their last six outings.

However, they sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference table, level on 21 points with Orlando City.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas held Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-2 draw on home turf last time out.

After the Whitecaps cruised to a 2-1 first-half lead, defender Ranko Vaselinovic scored a 94th-minute own goal to force a share of the spoils.

Prior to that, FC Dallas claimed a shock 2-1 victory over league leaders New England Revolution to snap their six-game winless run.

With four points from their last two games, Luchi Gonzalez's side have now leapfrogged Vancouver Whitecaps to rise away from the bottom of the table.

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas Head-To-Head

LA Galaxy have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming 23 wins from 56 meetings with FC Dallas. The visitors have picked up one win less, while 11 games have ended in draws.

LA Galaxy Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

FC Dallas Form Guide: L-D-L-W-D

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas Team News

LA Galaxy

Daniel Steres is out with a hamstring problem, while Derrick Williams continues to serve his suspension.

Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, Oniel Fisher and Giancarlo González are currently with their respective national teams for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Injured: Daniel Steres

Suspended: Derrick Williams

Unavailable: Efrain Alvarez, Jonathan dos Santos, Sebastian Lletget, Oniel Fisher, Giancarlo González

FC Dallas

FC Dallas will be without the services of goalkeeper Kyle Zobeck, defender Matt Hedges, Thomas Roberts and Beni Redzic due to injuries.

Bryan Acosta is unavailable for Dallas as he has joined the Honduras national team at the Gold Cup.

Injured: Kyle Zobeck, defender Matt Hedges, Thomas Robert, Beni Redzic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bryan Acosta

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Danilo Acosta, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafaña; Samuel Grandsir, Sacha Kljestan; Cameron Dunbar, Rayan Raveloson, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernández

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; John Nelson, Jose Martinez, Matheus Bressan, Ryan Hollingshead; Tanner Tessmann, Facundo Quignon; Jader Obrian, Andres Ricuarte, Paxton Pomykal; Ricardo Pepi

LA Galaxy vs FC Dallas Prediction

FC Dallas have been abysmal away from home, losing all four away games while conceding nine and scoring one.

We predict LA Galaxy will capitalize on the visitors' poor away form and claim all three points unscathed.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 3-1 FC Dallas

