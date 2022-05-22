LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting tips | 23rd May 2022 

In the 2022 Major League Soccer, LA Galaxy will host Houston Dynamo at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Monday morning.

The Galaxy have had mixed results in the league of late, most recently playing out a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United in an end-to-end affair at the Allianz field. Sacha Kljestan handed the Galaxy the lead from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute. However, their opponents drew level minutes later to deny them a third straight away win.

The hosts have picked up 20 points from 12 games and sit fourth in the Western Conference standings, three points behind Austin FC at the top of the pile.

Meanwhile, Houston have struggled to impress in the new campaign. They ended a three-game losing streak in the league with a 2-0 victory over Nashville SC last weekend. However, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Seattle Sounders on Thursday.

The visitors are eighth in the Western Conference and 15th in the combined standings, with 15 points from 12 games. They will now look to shake off their latest loss and get their campaign back on track.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 37 meetings between Galaxy and Houston. The home side have won 15 games, while the visitors have won 12; there have been ten draws.

The Galaxy are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture, picking up a 3-0 victory in their last meeting.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games against the Galaxy.

Greg Vanney's men have scored just five home league goals this season, the joint-fewest in the division.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Prediction

The Galaxy are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and will be desperate to end that run this weekend. They have won three of their last four home games across competitions and will hope to maximise their home advantage on Monday.

Houston have won just one of their last six league games, with four of them ending in defeats. They have lost their last two away games and have won just once on the road all season. The Galaxy should win this one.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-1 Houston Dynamo.

LA Galaxy vs Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: LA Galaxy.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in nine of their last ten matchups),

Tip 3 - Galaxy to score first: YES (The Galaxy have scored the first goal in five of their last seven games in this fixture).

Edited by Bhargav