LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9 April 2022

It's El Trafico time in the MLS this weekend as LA Galaxy host Los Angeles FC at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

10-men LA Galaxy beat 10-men Portland Timbers 3-1 this past weekend. The win has taken the LA Galaxy to third in the MLS Western Conference table. Having won three and lost two of their first five games of the season, LA Galaxy have picked up nine points so far.

Javier Hernandez bagged a brace against the Timbers and there is every chance that Saturday's game could be headlined by either him or LAFC's Carlos Vela. The win against the Portland Timbers came on the back of successive defeats against the Seattle Sounders and Orlando City.

LA Galaxy did well to put away their chances last Sunday, finding the back of the net thrice from their four attempts on target.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles FC have gotten off to a great start to the season. The Western Conference toppers are unbeaten after five games and have picked up four wins so far.

Steve Cherundolo's men took their points tally to 13 with a solid 4-2 win over Orlando City away from home. Brian Rodriguez, Jesus Murillo, Ilie Sanchez and Kwadwo Opoku were on target for LAFC last Saturday.

They were happy to sit back and hit Orlado City on the counter. LAFC had just 38% possession, fewer shots and fewer shots on target than the Lions but still managed to pick up a win.

LAFC are renowned for being pretty good away from home and will want to keep their unbeaten streak going as they take on local rivals LA Galaxy on Saturday.

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in the first five games of the 2022 MLS season.

LA Galaxy were unbeaten in the first five meetings with LAFC.

In the last eight meetings between the two sides, both sides have won three games each and drawn twice.

Los Angeles FC have the joint-best attacking record in the MLS so far this term with Austin FC, having scored 13 goal from their first five matches.

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Prediction

Los Angeles FC are in fine form and are full of confidence. They will be happy to let LA Galaxy have most of the ball but they will be deadly on the counter. LA Galaxy are likely to find the back of the net but LAFC should be able to get all three points here.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-2 Los Angeles FC

LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

