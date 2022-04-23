LA Galaxy vs Nashville Prediction and Betting tips | 23rd April 2022

LA Galaxy welcome Nashville to the Dignity Health Tennis Center in MLS Western Conference action on Saturday.

The hosts played out a goalless draw against Chicago Fire in a non-conference fixture last week. They were in action in the US Open Cup third-round fixtures and secured a 1-0 win over San Diego Loyal.

Nashville are undefeated in their last three league outings and played out a 2-2 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes last time around. This will be their eighth straight away game in the competition and after their trip to Los Angeles, they have two back-to-back home games against Philadelphia Union and Real Salt Lake.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Exactly half of Nashville's eight goals this season have come from set-pieces, a ratio only bettered by the San Jose Earthquakes.

The home side have been the best passers of the ball this season and have completed 84.6% of their passes this term.

LA Galaxy have the best defensive record in the Westen Conference (6 goals conceded), with only fourth-placed Dallas conceding fewer (4).

Just a third (3) of Galaxy's nine goals have come on their own turf this season.

LA Galaxy vs Nashville Prediction

This will be the first game between the two sides, so both teams will be looking to kick off this rivalry with a win. LA Galaxy have a decent home record this term, with half of their wins coming at home, although one of their two losses also came at Saturday's venue. With that in mind, home advantage might not be a significant factor here.

Nashville have enjoyed a decent start to the season and are currently on a three-game unbeaten streak, winning two of them. All three of their wins this term have come with one-goal margins, so this game might also be tight in terms of the scoreline.

We predict the game will end in a low-scoring draw as both teams are meeting for the first time and might adopt a cautious approach.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-1 Nashville

LA Galaxy vs Nashville Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5.

Tip 4: Javier Hernandez to score anytime - Yes (The Mexican striker has five goals to his name, more than 50% of LA Galaxy's tally of nine goals for the season)

