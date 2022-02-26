LA Galaxy vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Reigning champions New York City FC get their MLS 2022 season underway with an away game at LA Galaxy on Sunday at the Dignity Health Tennis Center.

The hosts had a busy pre-season as they played six games, all against MLS sides. They head into the season opener with a 2-2 draw against DC United. New York City's pre-season was cut short as they had to take part in the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 fixtures.

They defeated Santos de Guapiles 6-0 on aggregate, securing a 4-0 win on Wednesday and are the favorites in this inter-conference fixture.

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met five times in the MLS so far, with just one win for the hosts. That win came in the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the 2015 regular season.

They last met in the MLS 2019 regular season at Sunday's venue. The game ended in a 2-0 win for the Pigeons.

LA Galaxy form guide (MLS pre-season): D-L-W-L-W

New York City FC form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC Team News

LA Galaxy

The home side did not report any injuries during the pre-season but midfielder Adam Saldana has not trained with the squad ahead of this game. His involvement for the campaign opener remains doubtful.

New signing Douglas Costa received a P-1 visa earlier this week and should be up and running for the season opener.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

New York City FC

Anton Tinnerholm is sidelined for the game as he continues to recover from an Achilles tendon rupture suffered last season. Alfredo Morales has recovered from COVID-19 and is in contention to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC Predicted XI

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jonathan Bond (GK); Kelvin Leerdam, Séga Coulibaly, Nick Depuy, Raheem Edwards; Mark Delgado, Ryan Raveloson, Efrain Alvarez, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernandez

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson (GK); Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; Nicolás Acevedo, Gedion Zelalem; Maximiliano Moralez, Talles Magno, Héber; Valentín Castellanos

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC Prediction

The hosts suffered just one loss in the pre-season but are winless against the visiting side since 2015, suffering four losses in a row. The visiting side enjoyed a prolific outing in the pre-season, scoring 18 times in five games in which they remained unbeaten.

They looked solid in their two CCL games against Santos de Guapiles and are expected to perform well in the season opener.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-2 New York City FC

