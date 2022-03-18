LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Prediction and Betting tips | 19th March 2022

LA Galaxy host Orlando City at the Dignity Health Tennis Center in an inter-conference MLS fixture on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a 3-2 loss at Seattle Sounders in their previous outing. Javier Hernandez and Douglas Costa were both on the scoresheet.

Orlando City failed to build on their winning start to the campaign against Montreal. They played out a draw against Chicago Fire and in their previous outing fell to a 2-1 loss at Cincinnati.

Both sides will be looking to return to winning ways here.

LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs have squared off five times across all competitions so far. All games have produced conclusive results with three games going the hosts' way while Orlando have two wins to their name.

The Galaxy have won eight of their last 10 games at home against Eastern Conference rivals, last losing to New England in June 2019.

The hosts boast the second-best pass accuracy (85.2%) in the MLS, which is the best in the Western Conference.

Orlando City have won just one of their last 14 away games against Western Conference teams. The Lions have never tasted a win in their travels to California.

LA Galaxy have scored four goals in both of their home games against Orlando City, but the visitors have outscored the hosts 11-10 in the five games.

LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Prediction

LA Galaxy kicked off the season at home with a 1-0 win against reigning champions New York City FC. They won 1-0 in their trip to Charlotte and came up just short of securing a point against the Seattle Sounders with a 3-2 loss.

The visiting side also boast a goal difference of +1 but are expected to struggle after making a 2500-mile trip to the West coast. They are without a win at Saturday's venue but have kept two clean sheets in three games, so they will likely be happy with a draw here.

With the home support behind them, it is expected that the Galaxy will come out on top here.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-0 Orlando City

LA Galaxy vs Orlando City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - LA Galaxy

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No.

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 4: Javier Hernández to score anytime - Yes (The Mexican striker is LA Galaxy's top scorer with two goals in three games)

