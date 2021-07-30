LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Fresh off a shocking 4-0 defeat against FC Dallas, La Galaxy host Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sport Park on Saturday.

The visitors fell to a late 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United last time out and will be aiming to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

La Galaxy’s dip in form in the MLS continued on Sunday as they suffered a surprise 4-0 defeat at the hands of bottom dwellers FC Dallas.

Young forward Ricardo Pepi put on a performance of the highest quality as he scored a hat-trick before Jader Obrian put the icing on the cake in the 88th minute.

Greg Vanney’s men have now failed to taste victory in their last three games, while picking up just four points from their last five.

This poor run of results has seen LA Galaxy drop to third place in the Western Conference table.

Meanwhile, Portland Timbers were denied a third straight win as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Minnesota United last time out.

In a thrilling contest at Allianz Field Stadium, second-half goals from Chase Gasper and Robin Lod helped Minnesota United cancel out Felipe Mora’s opener and grab an impressive comeback win.

Prior to that, Portland Timbers claimed successive victories over FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC.

With 19 points from 14 games, Giovanni Savarese’s side are currently eighth in the table, one point behind Real Salt Lake in the final playoff place.

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Head-To-Head

LA Galaxy and Portland Timbers have previously faced off in 30 different encounters. Portland Timbers have been the slightly superior side, claiming 13 wins, while LA Galaxy have picked up 10. Seven games have ended all square.

LA Galaxy Form Guide: L-D-L-W-L

Portland Timbers Form Guide: L-W-W-L-L

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Team News

LA Galaxy

The hosts will have to cope without the services of Sega Coulibaly and striker Javier Hernandez, who have been ruled out with groin and calf injuries. Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos and Efrain Alvarez are currently on international duties in the Gold Cup. Giancarlo Gonzalez is also away on international duty with Costa Rica.

Injured: Sega Coulibaly, Javier Hernandez

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos, Efrain Alvarez, Giancarlo Gonzalez

Portland Timbers

Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Ismaila Jome and Jaroslaw Niezgoda have all been sidelined through injuries. There are no suspensions in the Portland Timbers squad. Eryk Williamson is away with the U.S. national team in the Gold Cup while Claudio Bravo is away with the Argentine national team at the Olympics.

Injured: Andy Polo, Jeff Attinella, Ismaila Jome and Jaroslaw Niezgoda

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Eryk Williamson, Claudio Bravo

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Predicted XI

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Derrick Williams, Nicholas DePuy, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Sacha Kljestan; Samuel Grandsir, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral; Ethan Zubak

Portland Timbers Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Clark; Pablo Bonilla, Dario Zuparic, Larrys Mabiala, Jose Rankin; Renzo Zambrano, Diego Chara; Diego Valeri, Yimmi Chara, Marvin Loria; Jeremy Ebobisse

LA Galaxy vs Portland Timbers Prediction

After a blistering start to the season, LA Galaxy appear to have run out of steam in recent weeks. They head into this game in poor form, managing just one win from their last four games.They will also be without a few key players in this game and we predict their struggles will continue with Portland Timbers forcing a share of the spoils.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 1-1 Portland Timbers

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Shardul Sant