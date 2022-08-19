LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

The MLS returns with a fresh set of fixtures as LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders lock horns at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

The Sounders head into the weekend unbeaten in nine consecutive games against the home side and will look to continue in the same vein.

LA Galaxy continued their impressive run of results in front of their home fans as they claimed a thrilling 5-2 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps last Sunday.

They have now won their last three games across all competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 3-2 loss to San Jose Earthquakes on July 14.

LA Galaxy are currently sixth in the Western Conference standings after picking up 33 points from 24 games.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders failed to find their feet last time out as they were on the receiving end of a 2-1 loss against Real Salt Lake on home turf.

They have now lost their last four away games in the league, dating back to a 2-0 win over Toronto FC on July 3.

With 32 points from 25 games, Seattle Sounders are currently 10th in the west, one point adrift of the playoffs qualification places.

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with both sides picking up 15 wins from their last 42 encounters. The spoils have been shared on 12 different occasions in that time.

LA Galaxy Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Seattle Sounders Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Team News

LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy will be without Sega Coulibaly, who is currently suspended, while Jorge Villafana is recuperating from a knee injury.

Injured: Jorge Villafana

Suspended: Sega Coulibaly

Seattle Sounders

The duo of Obed Vargas and Joao Paulo have been ruled out through back and ACL issues and will play no part in Saturday’s game.

Inured: Obed Vargas, Joao Paulo

Suspended: None

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Kelvin Leerdam, Nick DePuy, Raheem Edwards; Victor Vazquez, Gaston Brugman, Marco Delgado, Samuel Grandsir; Kévin Cabral, Javier Hernandez

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gomez, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Albert Rusnák, Cristian Roldan; Jordan Morris, Nicolas Lodeiro, Leo Chu; Will Bruin

LA Galaxy vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

While Seattle will be looking to arrest their slump, they face a stern test of taking on a LA Galaxy side who have won their last three home games. We predict the Galaxy will build on their resounding victory over the Whitecaps and claim all three points on Saturday.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 3-1 Seattle Sounders

