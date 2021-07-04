LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

LA Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City will both be looking for their third straight victories in the MLS when they clash at the Dignity Health Tennis Center Stadium on Monday.

The hosts head into the match fresh off a 3-1 win away against San Jose Earthquakes, while the visitors claimed a 2-1 victory over 10-men Los Angeles FC.

LA Galaxy continued their push to the top of the table with a 3-1 win away to San Jose Earthquakes.

After racing to a three-goal lead through a brace from Javier Hernandez and a Florian Jungwirth own goal, Cade Cowell grabbed an 82nd-minute consolation for San Jose.

It was the second straight win for Greg Vanney’s men since their 2-1 defeat against Seattle Sounders on 20 June, and a fifth win in their last seven outings.

This impressive form has helped LA Galaxy rise to third place in the Western Conference, two points behind Monday’s visitors.

Similarly, Sporting Kansas City made it two wins from two last time out as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles FC.

In a game where Bob Bradley’s side saw red, Alan Pulido canceled out Moon-hwan Kim’s first-half opener before Daniel Salloi completed the comeback in the 87th minute.

Peter Joseph Vermes’ men are unbeaten in six of their last seven outings, picking up five wins, one draw and losing once in that time.

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head

In their last 48 meetings, LA Galaxy have been the slightly better side, claiming 18 wins. Sporting Kansas City have picked up one less victory, while 13 games have ended all square.

LA Galaxy Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide: W-D-L-W-W

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

LA Galaxy

Defender Daniel Steres has been ruled out as he battles a hamstring injury. Other than that, the hosts have a clean bill of health heading into the game.

Injured: Daniel Steres

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City

The visitors, meanwhile, will be without the services of Gadi Kinda (foot), Remi Walter (knee) and Kendall McIntosh (hamstring) due to injuries.

Injured: Gadi Kinda, Remi Walter, Kendall McIntosh

Suspended: None

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Darren Williams, Nick DePuy, Jorge Villafaña; Sebastian Lletget, Sacha Kljestan; Cameron Dunbar, Efrain Alvarez, Kevin Cabral; Javier Hernández

Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia; Luis Martins, Andreu Fontas, Ilie Sanchez, Jaylin Lindsey; Felipe Hernandez, Gianluca Busio, Roger Espinoza; Khiry Shelton, Daniel Salloi, Alan Pulido

LA Galaxy vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Both sides will be aiming to maintain their recent run of results after enjoying an impressive start to the new campaign.

Given that they head into the game with an evenly-matched squad and are in similar form, we predict the spoils will be shared in this encounter.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-2 Sporting Kansas City

