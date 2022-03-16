Leon vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

Club Leon will entertain Seattle Sounders in the second leg of their 2021-22 CONCACAF Champions League quarter-final on Thursday.

The first leg in Seattle last week ended in a convincing 3-0 win for the MLS side, with Fredy Montero bagging a first-half brace. They also secured their first win in the MLS on Sunday, beating LA Galaxy 3-2 at home.

Meanwhile, Leon fell to another 3-0 league defeat at home to Tigres over the weekend. They now face an uphill task of overcoming a three-goal deficit against Seattle.

Leon vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just twice across competitions. Leon won the first-ever meeting between the two teams in the Leagues Cup, while the Sounders pulled level in their head-to-head with a 3-0 win in the first leg.

Leon form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-W.

Seattle Sounders form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W.

Leon vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Leon

Osvaldo Rodríguez, Luis Montes and Omar Fernández continue to be sidelined with muscle injuries. Jean Meneses is also ruled out with an injury and won't feature in the second leg.

Pedro Hernandez Garcaa has missed the last four games for the hosts and is not expected to feature here.

Injured: Osvaldo Rodriguez, Omar Fernandez Frasica, Luis Montes, Jean Meneses.

Doubtful: Pedro Hernandez García.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Seattle Sounders

Yeimar Gomez Andrade became the latest casualty for the visiting side. He was replaced in the MLS game against LA Galaxy with an ankle sprain. Captain Nico Lodeiro has struggled with adductor problems recently and is a doubt for this game.

Josh Atencio, Raul Ruidiaz and midfielder Jimmy Medranda have all travelled to Mexico for the second leg but face late fitness tests.

Injured: Yeimar Gomez Andrade.

Doubtful: Raul Ruidiaz, Josh Atencio, Jimmy Medranda.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Leon vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Club Leon (4-2-3-1): Rodolfo Cota (GK); Gil Buron, William Tesillo, Jaine Barreiro, Andres Mosquera Guardia; Jose Rodriguez, Fidel Ambríz; Elias Hernandez, Víctor Dávila, Federico Martinez; Santiago Ormeno

Seattle Sounders (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei (GK); Kelyn Rowe, Alex Roldan, Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo; Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldan; Reed Baker-Whiting, Jordan Morris, Will Bruin; Fredy Montero

Leon vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Leon have struggled to find the back of the net in recent games and have failed to score in three of their last four. The Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, have scored three in each of their last two outings.

It is not expected to be a high-scoring game. The visiting side are likely to play for a draw. Leon's poor goalscoring form means the game could end in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Leon 1-1 Seattle Sounders.

