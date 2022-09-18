Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo Prediction and Betting Tips | September 18th 2022

Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo lock horns at the Banc of California Stadium in the MLS on Sunday.

The Black and Gold have won their last eight games on home turf in the league and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Los Angeles continue to struggle for results on the road as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Minnesota United at Allianz Field.

While the Black and Gold have picked up just one point from their last five away games, they have now returned home where they are currently on a blistering eight-game winning streak in the league.

With 61 points from 31 games, Los Angeles FC are currently at the top of the Western Conference table with a seven-point cushion over second-placed Austin FC.

Meanwhile, Houston Dynamo returned to winning ways last time out as they saw off New England Revolution 3-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were on a two-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing once in that time.

With 33 points from 31 games, Houston Dynamo are 13th in the west, three points above rock-bottom San Jose Earthquakes.

Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last 10 meetings between the sides, Los Angeles FC boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Houston Dynamo have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four different occasions.

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last five home games against the visitors, claiming three wins and two draws since 2018.

Houston Dynamo head into the weekend winless in their most recent five away games, claiming one point from a possible 15 in that time.

Los Angeles FC have won eight consecutive games on home turf in the MLS, dating back to May’s 2-1 loss to Austin.

Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo Prediction

While Houston Dynamo will be looking to build on their win over the Revs, next up is the stern test of taking on a Los Angeles FC side who have won their last eight games on home turf. We are backing the hosts to arrest their slump and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Houston Dynamo

Los Angeles FC and Houston Dynamo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last 10 meetings between the sides)

