Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 18 May 2022

Both Los Angeles FC and Austin FC will be looking to return to winning ways as they clash at the Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC are top of the MLS Western Conference table with 23 points from 11 matches. They fell to just their second defeat of the MLS 2022 season against Colorado Rapids last weekend. Prior to that, LAFC had gone six games unbeaten in all competitions, winning five of those games.

The loss against Colorado Rapids has reduced their lead at the top of the table to just one point. Steve Cherundolo's men have the joint-best offensive record across both conferences right now, having scored 23 goals from their first 11 games.

Their opponents on Wednesday night, Austin FC, have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks. Josh Wolff's side have lost both of their last two games and have managed to score just one goal across the two matches.

But for now, they remain third in the MLS Western Conference, just three points behind Los Angeles FC. Austin FC have not been at their freescoring best of late and that will worry Wolff.

While they were able to take the game to Los Angeles Galaxy in their 1-0 defeat, Austin FC were outplayed by Real Salt Lake in their latest outing. A 47th-minute red card to Daniel Pereira proved to be Austin FC's undoing as they relinquished an early lead following the player's dismissal.

Maikel Chang and Andrew Brody scored two second-half goals for Real Salt Lake to win the game for them. Austin FC have scored as many goals as Los Angeles FC have so far this term but have shipped in only 11 goals as opposed to the latter's 12. As such, if Austin FC can earn all three points on Wednesday, they could move to the top of the table.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between LAFC and Austin FC. LAFC won both meetings between the two sides last season.

Both LAFC and Austin FC have scored 23 goals from their 11 matches so far. LAFC have conceded 12 goals while Austin FC have conceded 11.

After losing just one of their first nine games of the season, Austin FC have conceded back-to-back losses in their latest two games.

LAFC were on a six-game unbeaten run prior to their 2-0 loss to Colorado Rapids last weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Prediction

LAFC @LAFC



🎙️ Steve Cherundolo



#LAFC "It's our ambition to win every game. To do that you need to play better. We will show a different face on Wednesday for sure."🎙️ Steve Cherundolo "It's our ambition to win every game. To do that you need to play better. We will show a different face on Wednesday for sure." 🎙️ Steve Cherundolo#LAFC https://t.co/VbHzrigaSG

Although recent history favors Los Angeles FC, Austin FC have been a much improved team this season. Austin FC have been a tough nut to crack on the road and have also showcased good goalscoring form this term.

LAFC haven't won in their last two MLS games either and this could be a thrilling contest between two well-matched sides who are looking to get back to their best. We believe the spoils will be shared on Wednesday when the two sides lock horns.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-2 Austin FC

Los Angeles FC vs Austin FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score

