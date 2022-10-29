Los Angeles FC vs Austin Prediction and Betting Tips | October 30, 2022

Los Angeles FC will entertain Austin at the Banc Of California Stadium in the MLS Cup Western Conference final showdown on Sunday.

The top two seeded teams from the Western Conference have made the playoff finals. Los Angeles overcame local rivals Los Angeles Galaxy in the semifinals, thanks to Denis Bouanga's brace and Cristian Arango's injury time winner. They beat their arch-rivals 3-2 at home last Friday.

Austin, meanwhile, have impressed in their first playoffs campaign. They recorded a 2-1 win over Texas-based rivals Dallas on Sunday, thanks to first-half goals from Sebastian Driussi and Moussa Djitte.

The hosts won the Supporters' Shield for the second time in four years and will look to go all the way in the MLS Cup after failing to do so in 2019. Austin, meanwhile, will look to leave a good account of themselves in their first Conference final appearance.

Los Angeles FC vs Austin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met five times in the MLS, with all games producing conclusive results. LAFC picked up wins in their first three meetings, while Austin won both meetings this season.

Both teams have a win apiece in their two meetings in Los Angeles.

The last three meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

Los Angeles have won ten of their last 11 MLS home games and have also scored at least twice in nine gamrs.

Austin have lost their last four MLS away agmes, failing to score in their last three.

Austin have conceded at least twice in their last four away games in the competition..

Los Angeles FC vs Austin Prediction

Los Angeles emerged victorious in El Trafico against LAFC despite missing Gareth Bale due to injury, while Carlos Vela was subbed off with a muscle cramp. Los Angelesd have been in splendid form at home and are expected to produce a strong performance.

Austin, meanwhile, are winless in their last four away games and might struggle. They have put in decent displays in their two playoff games, but the hosts should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Los Angeles 2-1 Austin

Los Angeles FC vs Austin Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Los Angeles to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Sebastián Driussi to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes