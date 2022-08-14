Los Angeles FC vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th August, 2022

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) host Charlotte FC at the Banc of California Stadium in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

LAFC are currently top of the Western Conference, six points ahead of Austin in second. Steven Cherundolo's side have been in strong form of late and have won their last five league games on the trot. They will look to continue their form with a win against Charlotte on Sunday.

Charlotte, on the other hand, are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference, one point off the top seven. Christian Lattanzio's side have been in poor form of late, having lost three of their last five games. They will hope to turn things around with a win against LAFC on Sunday.

Both sides will want to win the game for different reasons and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Los Angeles FC vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first time the two sides take on each other.

LAFC have the joint second best defense in the MLS with 24 goals conceded from their 23 games so far this season.

LAFC have the second best attack in the MLS with 48 goals scored so far.

Charlotte have the fifth worst attack in the Eastern Conference, having scored only 30 goals from their 24 games so far this season.

Los Angeles FC vs Charlotte FC Prediction

It's hard to see LAFC losing this game, given the difference in form and quality between the two sides.

Danny Musovski, Julian Gaines and Erik Duenas will all be missing for LAFC on the night. Meanwhile, Charlotte will be without Kerwin Vargas, Adam Armour and Vinicius Mello.

LAFC should not have much of a problem getting past a poor Charlotte side on Sunday. We predict LAFC will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-0 Charlotte FC

Los Angeles FC vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Los Angeles Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - NO (Los Angeles have one of the best defenses in the league, while Charlotte have one of the worst attacks)

Tip 3 - Cristian Arango to score/assist (The forward has 11 goals and three assists from 23 games so far this season)

Edited by Adit Jaganathan