Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2022

Los Angeles FC host Colorado Rapids at the Banc of California Stadium in their MLS 2022 regular-season fixture on Saturday.

The hosts head into the season opener with a 6-1 win over the New York Red Bulls in their last pre-season game. Colorado Rapids played out a two-legged Round of 16 fixture in the CONCACAF Champions League against Comunicaciones.

The fixture ended 1-1 after two legs, with both sides scoring a goal apiece in their home games. The Guatemalan side triumphed over the Rapids on penalties.

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Head-to-Head

The two Western Conference rivals have squared off six times across all competitions, with all games producing conclusive results. The hosts have four wins to their name, while two games have ended in a win for the visiting side.

They last met in the MLS 2021 regular season at DSG Park in November. The game ended in an emphatic 5-2 win for the then hosts.

Los Angeles FC form guide (MLS 2022 Pre-season): W-L-L-D

Colorado Rapids form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Team News

Los Angeles FC

Julian Gaines, Kwadwo Opoku, Erik Duenas, Francisco Ginella and Eddie Segura are all out injured for the season opener. Segura is currently recovering from a torn ACL since last summer.

Injured: Julian Gaines, Kwadwo Opoku, Erik Duenas, Francisco Ginella, Eddie Segura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids

The visiting side have not reported any fresh injury concerns prior to their trip to Los Angeles. The club's new signing Bryan Acosta has not been registered on the roster for this game and remains unavailable for this game.

Braian Galván's operation on a ruptured ACL is expected to keep him out of action for at least nine months.

Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids



#Rapids96 "Now it's just preparing over these two days for Saturday and try to start the season in the best way we can." "Now it's just preparing over these two days for Saturday and try to start the season in the best way we can."#Rapids96 https://t.co/dYALWh6xiX

Injured: Braian Galván

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bryan Acosta

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Maxime Crepeau (GK); Franco Escobar, Mohamed Traore, Jesus Murillo, Diego Palacios; Jose Cifuentes; Ilie Sanchez, Latif Blessing; Carlos Vela, Cristian Arango, Brian Rodriguez

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Clint Irwin (GK); Keegan Rosenberry, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty, Lalas Abubakar; Diego Rubio, Jack Price; Oliver Larraz, Jonathan Lewis, Collen Warner; Michael Barrios

Los Angeles FC vs Colorado Rapids Prediction

LAFC put in a solid display as they hammered the New York Red Bulls 6-1 in their final pre-season game. The visiting side struggled in their CONCACAF Champions League games and might not be in top form yet.

With Colorado Rapids playing out an exhausting second-leg game on Thursday, it is expected that they'll come up short here. A win for the hosts seems to be likely outcome here.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Colorado Rapids.

Edited by Shardul Sant