Los Angeles FC vs DC United Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th August 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Los Angeles FC lock horns with DC United in an important clash at the Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday.

Los Angeles FC vs DC United Preview

DC United are currently rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have struggled this season. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against New England Revolution last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The hosts thrashed Charlotte FC by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Los Angeles FC vs DC United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have an excellent record against DC United and have won one of the two matches played between the two teams, with the other game ending in a draw.

DC United secured a draw on their only visit to the Banc of California Stadium - only New York City FC have been unbeaten in more than one game at the venue.

Los Angeles FC marked a club-record sixth consecutive victory in the MLS with their 5-0 thrashing of Charlotte FC and will look to extend the streak this week.

DC United have suffered defeat in their last four MLS games away from home and have been outscored by a 13-0 margin in the process.

Los Angeles FC have found the back of the net in each of their last 38 regular-season matches at the Banc of California Stadium.

Six of the last eight goals conceded by DC United have been left-footed, and Los Angeles FC have scored a league-high 27 left-footed goals so far this season.

Los Angeles FC vs DC United Prediction

Los Angeles FC have exceeded expectations this season and are one of the favourites to win the league title. The hosts were virtually unstoppable last week and will be intent on maintaining their recent dominance in the MLS.

DC United have been in abysmal shape this season and cannot afford another debacle this week. Los Angeles FC are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-0 DC United

Los Angeles FC vs DC United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes

