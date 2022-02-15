Los Angeles FC vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS pre-season friendly 2022

Los Angeles FC go in search of their first MLS pre-season friendly win on Wednesday when they face DC United at the Banc of California Stadium.

The visitors head into the game unbeaten in each of their three games so far and will be looking to keep the ball rolling.

Los Angeles FC continued to struggle for form as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Toronto FC on home turf two Wednesdays ago.

They have now failed to taste victory in any of their last four games, claiming two draws and losing two, including a 5-2 loss against Colorado Rapids in last season’s MLS finale.

However, Los Angeles FC will feel confident of coming away with the desired result as they face an opposing side who they are unbeaten against in each of their previous two meetings.

Meanwhile, DC United were involved in a share of the spoils for the second game running as they played out a 1-1 draw with New York Red Bulls.

The Reds head into Wednesday’s game unbeaten in each of their last four games, stretching back to October’s 3-1 loss against Columbus Crew.

Manager Hernán Losada will now hope this fine form can serve as a catalyst for a fine start to the regular MLS season as they look to improve on their eighth-placed finish in the Eastern Conference last season.

Los Angeles FC vs DC United Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the sides. Los Angeles FC have picked up one win from their previous two encounters, while the spoils have been shared once.

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: W-D-L-D-L

DC United Form Guide: L-W-W-D-D

Los Angeles FC vs DC United Team News

Los Angeles FC

Eddie Segura ACL and Kwadwo Opoku are both recuperating from injuries and are out of contention for the hosts.

Injured: Eddie Segura, Kwadwo Opoku

Suspended: None

DC United

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs DC United Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomás Romero; Jordan Harvey, Ryan Hollingshead, Sebastien Ibeagha, Mohamed Traore; Kellyn Acosta, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi, Francisco Ginella; José Cifuentes, Brian Rodríguez, Cristian Arango

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Brendan Hines-Ike, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Griffin Yow, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Sofiane Djeffal; Nigel Robertha, Ola Kamara, Michael Estrada

Los Angeles FC vs DC United Prediction

Los Angeles FC will be looking to end their four-game winless run and get their season up and running. However, the visitors have found their rhythm so far and will look to make it three games without defeat in their pre-season. We predict a share of the spoils with both sides settling for a point apiece.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 DC United

Edited by Peter P