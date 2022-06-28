Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th June | MLS 2022

Los Angeles FC are unbeaten in their last three matches as they host FC Dallas at the Banc of California Stadium on Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC picked up a 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls on Sunday to extend their lead at the top of the MLS Western Conference to four points. Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios scored in the 67th and 70th minute of the game respectively to help LAFC beat NY Red Bulls at home.

They are undefeated in their last four matches and have won three of those games. LAFC have a four-point lead and game in hand over Real Salt Lake, who are currently sitting second in the MLS Western Conference standings.

Steve Cherundolo's men will be confident heading into the game against FC Dallas as they have enjoyed a rich run of form, having conceded just one loss in their last nine outings. They will also be boosted by the signing of Gareth Bale on a free transfer.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas are currently fourth in the MLS Western Conference standings after picking up 26 points from 16 games. They were held to a 2-2 draw by Austin FC in their latest outing.

Dallas have not been in great form of late and have picked up just a single win in their last five matches.

Prior to that, FC Dallas had gone on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the MLS. But the latest slump has caused them to return to the drawing board and they will have their work cut out against an in-form LAFC on Wednesday.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the six meetings between Los Angeles FC and FC Dallas, the former have won thrice and lost once while two matches have ended in a draw.

FC Dallas have lost only one of their last nine away games in the MLS.

LAFC have won eight of their last nine home matches across all competitions.

LAFC have scored 32 goals in 16 matches, the most of any side so far this MLS season.

FC Dallas haven't won any of their last four matches against Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Prediction

Los Angeles FC are a force to be reckoned with at home. They have a good recent record against FC Dallas and are in pretty good form heading into Wednesday's encounter. Dallas have struggled in recent weeks and will find it tough to get the better of Steve Cherundolo's men.

We expect LAFC to take all three points on Wednesday.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 FC Dallas

Los Angeles FC vs FC Dallas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

