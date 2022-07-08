Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July | MLS 2022

The MLS returns to the fold with another edition of El Trafico this week as Los Angeles Galaxy take on an in-form Los Angeles FC outfit at the Banc of California Stadium on Friday.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Preview

Los Angeles Galaxy are currently in fourth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have been fairly impressive this year. The away side thrashed CF Montreal by a 4-0 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been exceptional this season. The hosts suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles Galaxy have an impressive record against Los Angeles FC and have won seven of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Los Angeles FC's three victories.

Los Angeles Galaxy have registered more MLS victories against Los Angeles FC than any other team in the competition.

Los Angeles FC suffered their fourth defeat of the season against Vancouver Whitecaps and marked only the second time they failed to score in a match this season.

Los Angeles Galaxy have not posted the same result in consecutive matches for their last 12 games in the MLS - they defeated CF Montreal by a 4-0 margin this week.

Los Angeles FC have scored in 35 consecutive MLS matches at home - the third-longest streak in the history of the competition.

Dejan Joveljic has found the back of the net in four MLS matches on the trot for Los Angeles Galaxy and is closing in on a club record set by Carlos Ruiz in the 2002-03 season.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles FC have enjoyed a stellar season so far and are in impressive form. The hosts will be hurting from their defeat against the Whitecaps, however, and will look to bounce back in this match.

LA Galaxy @LAGalaxy 🤍



What has been your favorite thus far? Our Top 5 Moments from #ElTrafico What has been your favorite thus far? Our Top 5 Moments from #ElTrafico 💙🤍💛What has been your favorite thus far? ⬇️ https://t.co/ZJMoC16VR9

Los Angeles Galaxy have been plagued by inconsistency so far and will need to be at their best in this match. Los Angeles FC are the better team, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 3-2 Los Angeles Galaxy

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles Galaxy to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dejan Joveljic to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far