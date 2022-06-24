Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction and Betting Tips - 26th June 2022

New York Red Bulls are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Los Angeles FC at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been excellent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls Preview

Los Angeles FC are at the top of the Western Conference league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

New York Red Bulls are currently in second place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have also stepped up to the plate this year. The Red Bulls eased past local rivals New York City FC by a 3-0 margin in the US Open Cup and will be confident ahead of this match.

Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over New York Red Bulls and have won two of the three matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Red Bulls' one victory.

The previous meeting between the two teams saw a 2-2 scoreline at half-time, representing the 11th occasion four or more goals have been scored in a game involving Los Angeles FC in the first half.

Los Angeles FC have won 42 matches at home in the MLS since the start of 2018 - with 46 victories, only New York City FC have a better home record than Los Angeles FC during this period.

New York Red Bulls have lost their last two away matches by 2-0 margins - this represents the first time the Red Bulls have scored in consecutive MLS games on the road in nearly five years.

Los Angeles FC have dominated the second half of matches in the MLS this season and have scored a league-high 20 goals after half-time so far this year.

Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

Los Angeles FC have been exceptional in the MLS so far and will be intent on winning silverware this season. The hosts have assembled a formidable squad this season and have a point to prove in this match.

New York Red Bulls have also been in good form this year and pulled off an impressive victory against their rivals last week. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 New York Red Bulls

Los Angeles FC vs New York Red Bulls Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Cristian Arango to score - Yes

