Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The 2022 edition of the MLS culminates in an exciting final this weekend as Los Angeles FC lock horns with an impressive Philadelphia Union side at the Banc of California Stadium on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Preview

Los Angeles FC finished at the top of the MLS Western Conference standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The home side thrashed Austin FC by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, secured the top spot in the MLS Eastern Conference league table at the moment and have been exceptional so far. The Union eased past New York City FC in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Los Angeles FC have a good record against Philadelphia Union and have won one of the four matches played between the two teams, with the other three games ending in draws.

This is only the fourth time in history where the two finalists of the MLS Cup are making their debuts in the showpiece event.

Philadelphia Union and Los Angeles FC racked up 67 points in the regular season and were tied for the most in MLS history - the first time since 2003 where the two league leaders have made it to the final.

The last three matches played between the two teams have ended in draws, including their previous game at this venue in May this year.

Los Angeles FC are only the second team in the last 11 years to have reached the MLS Cup final after winning the Supporters' Shield in the same year.

Los Angeles FC have lost only one of their 19 home games against Eastern Conference sides, with their lone defeat coming against New York City FC last year.

Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Philadelphia Union have been in excellent form this season and will be intent on finishing their campaign on a positive note. Daniel Gazdag has scored 23 goals so far this season and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Los Angeles FC have stepped up to the plate this season and are also in good form going into this game. Philadelphia Union have been prolific this season, however, and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Philadelphia Union

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Los Angeles FC to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Daniel Gazdag to score - Yes

