Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips - 8th May 2022

Two teams in contrasting form will go head-to-head in the MLS when Los Angeles FC will play host to Philadelphia Union at the Banc of California Stadium on Sunday.

The Black and Gold head into the game on a four-match winning streak, while the visitors are without a win in their last three outings.

Los Angeles maintained their fine string of performances, claiming a comfortable 2-0 win over Minnesota United last Monday.

They have now won their last four games across competitions, while they are unbeaten in eight of their nine league games so far. With 22 points from nine games, Los Angeles sit atop the Eastern Conference standings, two points above second-placed Austin FC.

Elsewhere, Philadelphia failed to find their feet last time out, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Nashville SC.

They have now failed to win their last three outings, picking up two points from a possible nine. Like their hosts, Philadelphia leads the way in the Western Conference standings, picking up 22 points from nine games.

Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Los Angeles have picked up one win in this period, while two games have ended all square.

Los Angeles head into the game on a four-match winning streak, scoring 12 goals and conceding three.

Philadelphia are winless in three games, their longest run without a win since September 2019.

The Black and Yellow are unbeaten at home in seven games across competitions, stretching back to February’s 2-0 loss to DC United in a friendly.

Philadelphia boast the division’s meanest defence, conceding just six goals thus far.

Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Sunday’s game will see the two leading sides in both conferences face off, making for an exciting watch. Los Angeles head into the game as the more in-form team and could continue their fine run and claim all three points.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union.

Los Angeles FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Los Angeles FC.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in each of their last three meetings).

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been five or more goals scored in two of their last three meetings).

